Odessa police stop burglar before striking

Odessa police stop burglar before striking

By Hope Barnett, Digital Content Producer/Intern
Connect
Roberto Cordero Junior (Source: Odessa Police Department) Roberto Cordero Junior (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening.

Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

Yes or no, he would return later on, make sure they weren't home and break-in.

Cordero fessed up to three burglaries, one of which was actually caught on surveillance camera.

Cordero is in custody but police say they are looking into the possibility of other homeowners falling victim to the scheme.

If you see any of this type of suspicious activity, report it to the police.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

