Xcel Energy warning customers about scammers

Xcel Energy is giving their customers a heads up that scammers are once again calling and pretending to represent the company.

Xcel says several of their customers reported calls that claimed they had an overdue balance and threatened to shut off their power if they did not give payment right then over the phone.

However, that's not how Xcel Energy operates.

Xcel says their customers will receive notice by mail if their accounts are past due.

If you get a call claiming to be from Xcel, hang up the phone and call Xcel yourself.

