Brewster Co. Sheriff thanks those who donated water during water - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Brewster Co. Sheriff thanks those who donated water during water conservation emergency

By Hope Barnett, Digital Content Producer/Intern
Connect
Source: (KWES) Source: (KWES)
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

It may be blazing hot outside but the situation seems to be getting better in south Brewster County.

On Thursday, Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson thanked everyone who came to donate bottled water for those without running water.

Sheriff Dodson said they have so much they don't need any more donations.
The Study Butte Water Supply Corporation said Thursday that the hand-made water pump motor replacement is expected to arrive on Thursday.

About half of their customers are still without running water. That means the Level-4 water conservation emergency measures are still in place, as well as the boil water notice.

That means you cannot use running water to water your yard or wash your vehicles.

Drinking water is still available for those in need at the Brewster County Emergency Services Center in Terlingua.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • GOOD NEWS: Injured Odessa College bull rider walks from ICU to new room

    GOOD NEWS: Injured Odessa College bull rider walks from ICU to new room

    (Source: Odessa College Athletics)(Source: Odessa College Athletics)

    We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

    We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

  • Local hospital following developments on Healthcare bill

    Local hospital following developments on Healthcare bill

    (Source: KWES).(Source: KWES).

    The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.

    The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.

  • Odessa police stop burglar before striking

    Odessa police stop burglar before striking

    Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

    Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

    •   
Powered by Frankly