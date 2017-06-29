Brewster Co. Sheriff thanks those who donated water during water conservation emergency

It may be blazing hot outside but the situation seems to be getting better in south Brewster County.

On Thursday, Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson thanked everyone who came to donate bottled water for those without running water.

Sheriff Dodson said they have so much they don't need any more donations.

The Study Butte Water Supply Corporation said Thursday that the hand-made water pump motor replacement is expected to arrive on Thursday.

About half of their customers are still without running water. That means the Level-4 water conservation emergency measures are still in place, as well as the boil water notice.

That means you cannot use running water to water your yard or wash your vehicles.

Drinking water is still available for those in need at the Brewster County Emergency Services Center in Terlingua.

