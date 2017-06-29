2 Presidio Co. officials arrested on federal bribery related cha - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 Presidio Co. officials arrested on federal bribery related charges

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(KWES) -

Two Presidio County officials have been arrested on federal bribery related charges.

We're told Lorenzo Padilla Hernandez, 55, who is a county commissioner for Precinct 3 in Presidio County and Carlos Nieto, 65, Special Projects Coordinator for the City of Presidio and Presidio Independent School District trustee, were taken into custody.

The indictment charged Hernandez with two counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud and the deprivation of honest services.

Nieto has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and one count of mail fraud and the deprivation of honest services.

The indictment alleges that since August 2015, the defendants conspired to defraud Presidio County and its citizens of money by corruptly ensuring, through their positions and influence, that a particular company would be awarded a County contract for a document management system. The indictment further alleges that Hernandez and Nieto solicited and received $19,800 and $8,300, respectively, for their efforts. On May 9, 2017, Hernandez voted to award the contract to that particular company.

We're told all the charges, with the exception of the bribery charges, call for up to 20 years in federal prison upon conviction. Each bribery charge calls for up to 10 years in federal prison upon conviction.

Both defendants remain in federal custody. Initial appearances before United States Magistrate Judge David Counts are scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Midland. No other court dates are scheduled.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • GOOD NEWS: Injured Odessa College bull rider walks from ICU to new room

    GOOD NEWS: Injured Odessa College bull rider walks from ICU to new room

    (Source: Odessa College Athletics)(Source: Odessa College Athletics)

    We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

    We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

  • Local hospital following developments on Healthcare bill

    Local hospital following developments on Healthcare bill

    (Source: KWES).(Source: KWES).

    The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.

    The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.

  • Odessa police stop burglar before striking

    Odessa police stop burglar before striking

    Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

    Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

    •   
Powered by Frankly