Overpass repair in Pecos will cause problems for drivers - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Overpass repair in Pecos will cause problems for drivers

By Hope Barnett, Digital Content Producer/Intern
Connect
Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT) Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)
PECOS, TX (KWES) -

We have a traffic alert for drivers in Pecos.

A bridge repair at the intersection of Highway 285 and Interstate 20 will cause some problems for drivers.

The project will start on July 10 and will run until the end of October.

The project will require alternating lane closures and width restrictions during the project.

We’re told work will begin underneath the overpass on Interstate 20, requiring lane closures and width restrictions of 11 ft.

Once work is moved on to the overpass on Highway 285, there will also be lane closures and a width restriction of 9 ft.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible once work begins. They are also reminded that state law requires them to obey any flaggers, warning signs and traffic control devices encountered in the work zone.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • GOOD NEWS: Injured Odessa College bull rider walks from ICU to new room

    GOOD NEWS: Injured Odessa College bull rider walks from ICU to new room

    (Source: Odessa College Athletics)(Source: Odessa College Athletics)

    We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

    We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

  • Local hospital following developments on Healthcare bill

    Local hospital following developments on Healthcare bill

    (Source: KWES).(Source: KWES).

    The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.

    The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.

  • Odessa police stop burglar before striking

    Odessa police stop burglar before striking

    Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

    Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

    •   
Powered by Frankly