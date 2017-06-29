Overpass repair in Pecos will cause problems for drivers

We have a traffic alert for drivers in Pecos.

A bridge repair at the intersection of Highway 285 and Interstate 20 will cause some problems for drivers.

The project will start on July 10 and will run until the end of October.

The project will require alternating lane closures and width restrictions during the project.

We’re told work will begin underneath the overpass on Interstate 20, requiring lane closures and width restrictions of 11 ft.

Once work is moved on to the overpass on Highway 285, there will also be lane closures and a width restriction of 9 ft.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible once work begins. They are also reminded that state law requires them to obey any flaggers, warning signs and traffic control devices encountered in the work zone.

