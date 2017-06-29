Midland-Odessa FC host kids camp - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland-Odessa FC host kids camp

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Midland Odessa FC Logo
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

In the midst of this heat advisory, Midland-Odessa FC wrapped up their second camp of the summer.

Kids were told to bring a soccer ball, their shin guards and plenty of water.

Although it was hot, boys and girls ages five to 13 were having a ball as Midland-Odessa FC players led them through drills to improve their game.

One of those players was El Paso Native and UNLV Student Memo Diaz.

He explained, “We were trying to teach them, but at the same time we were just trying for them to have fun. We just make up games. So they could just learn and have fun at the same time. We know they're little kids and they just want to have fun.”

Their focus was fun for the kids but the players enjoyed a few laughs as well.

“We like soccer and with kids, it's a plus so it's been great,” Diaz said.

The highlight for many of the kids was when they got to play against the coaches.

Carolina Aguilar explained, “It's different when I go against girls my age then when I go against coaches who are older and they have experienced different things.”

The professionals didn't seem to take it easy on some of these little stars but they claimed it's all in the name of player development. The next Midland-Odessa FC match is Friday, July 7. It will be fan appreciation night featuring half price drinks.

