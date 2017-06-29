Midland BMW dealership acquired by Sewell Family of Companies - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland BMW dealership acquired by Sewell Family of Companies

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Sewell Family of Companies) (Source: Sewell Family of Companies)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland BMW dealership is being taken over by one of the biggest names in Texas car dealerships.

The Sewell Family of Companies will be taking over the BMW dealership on Highway 191, near Loop 250.

We're told the dealership will undergo a significant renovation of facilities expanding sales, service and parts to care further for their customers and guests.

Several amenities including complimentary loaner cars, courtesy washes for every BMW customer and true VIP concierge service will be offered at the location.

This will be the first dealership for the Sewell family in Midland.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • GOOD NEWS: Injured Odessa College bull rider walks from ICU to new room

    GOOD NEWS: Injured Odessa College bull rider walks from ICU to new room

    (Source: Odessa College Athletics)(Source: Odessa College Athletics)

    We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

    We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

  • Local hospital following developments on Healthcare bill

    Local hospital following developments on Healthcare bill

    (Source: KWES).(Source: KWES).

    The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.

    The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.

  • Odessa police stop burglar before striking

    Odessa police stop burglar before striking

    Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

    Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

    •   
Powered by Frankly