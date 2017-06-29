Midland BMW dealership acquired by Sewell Family of Companies

We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.
The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.
Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.
In the midst of this heat advisory, Midland-Odessa FC wrapped up their second camp of the summer. Kids were told to bring a soccer ball, their shin guards and plenty of water.
