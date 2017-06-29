Midland BMW dealership acquired by Sewell Family of Companies

We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.

Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

Xcel Energy is giving their customers a heads up that scammers are once again calling and pretending to represent the company. Xcel says several of their customers reported calls that claimed they had an overdue balance and threatened to shut off their power if they did not give payment right then over the phone. However, that's not how Xcel Energy operates. Xcel says their customers will receive notice by mail if their accounts are past due. If you get a call claiming to be from ...