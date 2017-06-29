Woman behind bars, accused of striking husband with vehicle - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Woman behind bars, accused of striking husband with vehicle

By Hope Barnett, Digital Content Producer/Intern
Gloria Ruiz-Ramon (Source: Odessa Police Department) Gloria Ruiz-Ramon (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One woman has been accused of hitting her husband with their vehicle following an argument in Odessa on Wednesday night.

Gloria Ruiz-Ramon, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.

Odessa Police said an investigation revealed Ruiz-Ramon and her husband, 35, got into an argument at the Grant Street Bar & Grill. Ruiz-Ramon then struck her husband with their vehicle causing injuries to the husband.

Further investigation revealed that Ruiz-Ramon was intoxicated and was in possession of a handgun.

Ruiz-Ramon was charged, arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

