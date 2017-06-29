Woman behind bars, accused of striking husband with vehicle

One woman has been accused of hitting her husband with their vehicle following an argument in Odessa on Wednesday night.

Gloria Ruiz-Ramon, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.

Odessa Police said an investigation revealed Ruiz-Ramon and her husband, 35, got into an argument at the Grant Street Bar & Grill. Ruiz-Ramon then struck her husband with their vehicle causing injuries to the husband.

Further investigation revealed that Ruiz-Ramon was intoxicated and was in possession of a handgun.

Ruiz-Ramon was charged, arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

