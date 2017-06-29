Arrest made in connection with 3 aggravated robberies in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Arrest made in connection with 3 aggravated robberies in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Carlos Alvarez (Source: Odessa Police Department) Carlos Alvarez (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One man is behind bars on charges involving three aggravated robberies that occurred in the past several weeks.

Carlos Chacon Alvarez, 23, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

We're told between May 17, 2017 and June 27, 2017, three aggravated robberies were reported to Odessa police.

According to the report, all three victims reported that they had met a Carlos Alvarez on a dating social media website and agreed to meet him at his home.

That's when, police said, Alvarez had robbed them by demanding their money and property while displaying a knife.

A search warrant was later obtained for Alvarez and executed a search warrant on his home on Tuesday evening.

Alvarez was later located and taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

    •   
