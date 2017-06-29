Karnes Co. murder suspect arrested in Ector Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Karnes Co. murder suspect arrested in Ector Co.

By Hope Barnett, Digital Content Producer/Intern
Rodney Miller (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office) Rodney Miller (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A suspect wanted for murder out of Karnes County is now behind bars in Ector County.

Rodney Allen Miller, 39, was apprehended in Ector County Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal’s Office, Department of Public Safety and the Odessa Police Department worked together to capture Miller.

Miller was found living in the area of 9800 block of West 25 St.

We’re told he was trying to escape on foot, but was quickly captured.

Miller remains in custody and no bond has been set.

    We have an update on an Odessa College bull rider that was injured during a competition in Wyoming. We're told Bradie Gray was able to walk from the ICU to his new room at the surgical center in another building.

    The U.S. Senate is scrambling to come up with another version of the healthcare bill before July 4 recess and a local hospital is following along all the latest developments. The hospital says depending on what happens with the bill, state funding likely will change.

    Odessa police say they stopped a burglar before he could get any more victims but more of this type of crime could be happening. Police say Roberto Cordero Junior would walk around Odessa neighborhoods and as people if they needed yard work done.

