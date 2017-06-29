Woman charged with 5 counts of endangering a child, leaving scene of accident

One woman is behind bars on several charges following a hit and run accident in Odessa on Tuesday evening.

April Ruiz, 23, is charged with five counts of endangering a child and for leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers were called out to Crockett St. and Hancock Ave. for the hit and run accident involving a black 2001 Ford Expedition.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with a victim who said he was at 42nd St. and Andrews Hwy. when a black Ford Expedition struck his vehicle for behind before leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police said the Expedition then continued southbound on Hancock Avenue before hitting two more parked vehicles.

We're told officers later found the vehicle in the 3600 block of North Hancock Ave. and the driver was identified as Ruiz.

Officers said they also found several passengers in the vehicle including a 2-year-old boy, 3-year-old boy, 4-year-old boy, 12-year-old boy, 13-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl.

Authorities said that the 13-year-old boy was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police added that an investigation revealed that the 3-year-old and 4-year-old boy were not properly restrained.

Ruiz was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

