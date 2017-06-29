Man arrested, accused of trying to steal meat from Odessa store - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man arrested, accused of trying to steal meat from Odessa store in his pants

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Mark Vandusen (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

One man is behind bars accused of trying to steal meat from an Odessa store on Tuesday evening.

We're told Mark Vandusen, 48, is charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions.

Odessa police were called out to Market Street on East 42nd Street in reference to a shoplifter.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Vandusen concealed meat in his pants and exited the store without making any attempt to pay.

We're told further investigation showed that Vandusen had three prior theft convictions.

Vandusen was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

