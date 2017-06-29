Heat advisory in effect for West Texas area

The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
Remember to limit your time outside, wear light colors and don't forget about pets and children.
Remember to limit your time outside, wear light colors and don't forget about pets and children.
An owner of one local business showed his support to the community that supported him. Tweety, the owner of Evil Ink Tattoo in Odessa, said he went through many trials and tribulations during the years in the building that his business is located at today.
An owner of one local business showed his support to the community that supported him. Tweety, the owner of Evil Ink Tattoo in Odessa, said he went through many trials and tribulations during the years in the building that his business is located at today.
As another cyber attack spreads across the internet, tech experts in the Panhandle are stressing the importance of cyber safety.
As another cyber attack spreads across the internet, tech experts in the Panhandle are stressing the importance of cyber safety.