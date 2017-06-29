Heat advisory in effect for West Texas area - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Heat advisory in effect for West Texas area

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
HEAT ADVISORY TODAY FOR: Andrews, TX, Big Bend Area, TX, Borden, TX, Crane, TX, Davis/Apache Mountains Area, TX, Dawson, TX, Ector, TX, Gaines, TX, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County, NM, Howard, TX, Loving, TX, Martin, TX, Midland, TX, Northern Lea County, NM, Pecos, TX, Presidio Valley, TX, Reeves County and Upper Trans Pecos, TX, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, TX, Ward, TX, Winkler, TX. 

Remember to limit your time outside, wear light colors and don't forget about pets and children. 

