Owner shows support to community that supported him

An owner of one local business showed his support to the community that supported him.

Tweety, the owner of Evil Ink Tattoo in Odessa, said he went through many trials and tribulations during the years in the building that his business is located at today.

The business began in a very small space and grew into one of the nicest, welcoming environments for a tattoo artist to do his/her work to show the community.

On June 11, Evil Ink Tattoo celebrated their accomplishments with the community by giving out Whitehouse Meat Market burgers and drinks, had a Live DJ and offered discounted items for everyone willing to come out and celebrate.

During the celebration, a canned food drive was also held to help those in need.

We're told 504 pounds of canned food were donated, with all the donations going to the West Texas Food Bank to help the community.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.