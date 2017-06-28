Missing Brewster Co. teen found in Tenn.

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
Odessa police have arrested a man who caused a three vehicle crash in Odessa that injured a 4-year-old child. According to Odessa Police, Isidro Martinez, 21, has been charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury Reckless “2nd Degree Felony.”
Odessa police have arrested a man who caused a three vehicle crash in Odessa that injured a 4-year-old child. According to Odessa Police, Isidro Martinez, 21, has been charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury Reckless “2nd Degree Felony.”
The aftermath of recent storms in Midland is slowly getting cleaned up. The community is helping those who suffered the most damage.
The aftermath of recent storms in Midland is slowly getting cleaned up. The community is helping those who suffered the most damage.
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.
In the United States, the attack affected hospitals and companies such as the drugmaker Merck.