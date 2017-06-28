Missing Brewster Co. teen found in Tenn.

Stormie Clemmer (left) and Andrew Akers (right). (Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office/State of Texas)

We have learned that a missing Brewster County teen was found this evening in Tennessee.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Stormie Clemmer, 15, was found in Sevierville, Tennessee.

We're told that Andrew Bryan Akers, 20, who was with Clemmer, is in custody.

Authorities said that they are working on the extradition of Akers at this time.

