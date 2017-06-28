Organizations in Midland replace storm victims furniture, clothes

The aftermath of recent storms in Midland is slowly getting cleaned up. The community is helping those who suffered the most damage.

The Villa Chateau was one of the apartments that was hit, several tenants had to move out the complex while apartment rooms were cleaned out. Some of those tenants received assistance from the Red Cross through donated funds to either buy necessities or stay at a hotel.

We asked management on the status of those tenants. They refused to let us on the property and said they didn't want to make any comments on behalf of them.

The Chaparral Apartments was another complex where the storm passed through. So strong, one unit's roof caved in, leaving insulation everywhere, and two families unable to salvage their belongings. As of today, the roof is still being worked on and it's unclear when it will be finished.

"It could happen to any of us," said Executive Director Russell Cowan with Midland Baptist Crisis Center. "Any of us could have a disaster strike. You would need someone to help you. We wanted to do it, especially for the families at Chaparral because we have a history of trying to connect and build relationships with them. Our main goal is we want them to see the kindness compassion of Jesus through us and through the church that's coming around them and meeting their needs."

We talked to management Wednesday and they told us they received donations from the community to help out those families. Organizations like the Midland Baptist Crisis Center and Midland Fair Havens provided donated furniture and clothing to those tenants who lost the most.

"So far, what we've done with the storms is we got a call from the complex asking if we can help. We've provided three beds for a mom in need, dishes, clothes and bedding. We're willing to do anything we can to help as many people as we can as long as we have the resources to do it.

To donate items to storm victims, you can either drop off furniture or clothing at the Midland Baptist Crisis Center at 806 S Baird Street, Midland. You can also call Midland Fair Havens at (432) 683-6160. If you want to drop off items directly at the Chaparral Apartments, you can drop them by their office at 4201 N. Garfield Street.

