Arrest made in connection with major crash in Central Odessa last week

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa police have arrested a man who caused a three vehicle crash in Odessa that injured a 4-year-old child.

According to Odessa Police, Isidro Martinez, 21, has been charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury Reckless “2nd Degree Felony.”

According to the investigation, Martinez failed to properly restrain the 4-year-old child, causing serious bodily harm.

We’re told that medical personnel revealed that the child’s injuries were consistent with not being in a booster seat. 

Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, we’re told Odessa Police Department obtained a warrant for Martinez who was charged, accordingly.

According to authorities, Martinez was placed in custody today and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

We’re told the 4-year-old is in critical condition at a Dallas hospital. The investigation continues. 

