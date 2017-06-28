Traffic Alert: TxDOT Odessa issues traffic delays for this week

Heads up, if you are going to be traveling through Crane County and west of Odessa this week.

According to Odessa TxDOT, drivers can expect lane closures Thursday and Friday on FM 1233 from mile-maker 244-246 in Crane County. We’re told for drivers to be safe, follow pilot car and obey flaggers.

Also, we are told drivers can expect delays and lane closures Saturday morning while DPS measures a crash scence on FM 2020, 2.5 miles west of Odessa.

