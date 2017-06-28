Odessa College releases information regarding campus carry

Odessa College has released some information regarding their campus carry policy that will begin on Aug. 1, 2017.

According to their information, several locations throughout the Odessa College campus will be prohibited to CHL holders.

Those locations include: The Student Heath Center Spur Building Rooms 140-148, the children's center, OC TECHS, The Saulsbury Campus Center (second floor), locations where government meetings are being held on campus and any locations where competitive sports games are being held.

We're told there will be no gun storage allowed on campus for CHL holders.

Appropriate notice and signs will be posted in areas where CHL holders can't carry.

If you have any additional questions about campus carry, click here to view the FAQ information or you can also contact Odessa College.

