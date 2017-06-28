Celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend at Firecracker Fandango in Odessa

The July 4 weekend is quickly approaching and that means fireworks!

Firecracker Fandango in Odessa is one of many events being held during the holiday weekend.

Firecracker Fandango will be located on Grant Avenue between 2nd Street and 5th Street.

Numerous activities will be available at the NewsWest 9 Children's Area located at 4th St. and Grant Ave. Those activities include free face painting, airbrush and glitter tattoos, mobile gaming theater, jumpers, mechanical bull, Odessa Fire Truck and cornhole tournament.

There will also be some live entertainment at the NewsWest 9 Children's Area including a magic show with Professor QB the Clown at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The SHOUT Dance Group will also be performing at 6:30 p.m.

Members of the NewsWest 9 team will also be at the event giving away some free items.

There will be lots of food vendors along Grant Avenue so be sure to bring your appetite.

There will also be numerous live performances at the event. Here's the schedule for entertainment:

5 p.m. - West Texas Drum & Bugle Corp.

5:15 p.m. - The BlueCats

6:45 p.m. - Jonathan Fox Band

8:15 p.m. - Los Chicos del 512 (Selena Tribute Band)

The best part about the whole event? It's totally free! There is no admission charge for anyone!

For more information about the event, contact Downtown Odessa at (432) 335-4682.

