Police: Man arrested after stabbing, threatening to set girlfriend on fire

One man is behind bars on charges following an incident on Sunday night in Odessa.

Edgar Ramirez, 38, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

We're told officers were called out to McKinney Park in reference to a disturbance.

As officers were responding, dispatch reported that a male had thrown lighter fluid on a woman and stated that he was going to set her on fire.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the 38-year-old woman and her boyfriend, identified as Ramirez.

Police said an investigation revealed that after both subjects got into an argument, Ramirez doused her girlfriend with lighter fluid before stabbing her right arm with a screwdriver.

Officers said the woman's shirt was wet and smelled like lighter fluid.

A witness also told officers that they saw Ramirez pour the lighter fluid on his girlfriend.

Ramirez was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.