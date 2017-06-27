3 people charged in connection with the death of 6-month-old - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

3 people charged in connection with the death of 6-month-old

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Aaron Portillo (Source: Brewster County Jail) Aaron Portillo (Source: Brewster County Jail)
Michelle Campbell (Source: Brewster County Jail) Michelle Campbell (Source: Brewster County Jail)
Maurissa Vasquez (Source: Brewster County Jail) Maurissa Vasquez (Source: Brewster County Jail)
(Source: Brewster County Jail) (Source: Brewster County Jail)

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a six-month-old baby in Brewster County.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, Aaron Portillo and his wife, Michelle Campbell, who were taking care of the infant, have been charged with murder, injury to a child and abandoning a child.  

Police also arrested and charged the infant's mother, Maurissa Vasquez, with injury to a child and abandoning or endangering a child.

We’re told no details have been released on what happened to the infant.

The investigation is still ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

