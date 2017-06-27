3 people charged in connection with the death of 6-month-old

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a six-month-old baby in Brewster County.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, Aaron Portillo and his wife, Michelle Campbell, who were taking care of the infant, have been charged with murder, injury to a child and abandoning a child.



Police also arrested and charged the infant's mother, Maurissa Vasquez, with injury to a child and abandoning or endangering a child.



We’re told no details have been released on what happened to the infant.

The investigation is still ongoing.

