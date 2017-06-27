Midland Police's new vests to protect officers from high caliber weapons

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 22-month-old boy from Galena Park.
A bizarre story out of Odessa when police told us they caught a woman posing as a 7-Eleven employee and then returned stolen merchandise at another. According to police,19-year-old Alyssa Lene was able to walk out of the 7-Eleven on East University with about $3500 in money orders while she pretended to be an employee.
