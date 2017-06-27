Woman posed as a convenient store employee in Odessa theft scheme

A bizarre story out of Odessa when police told us they caught a woman posing as a 7-Eleven employee and then returned stolen merchandise at another.



According to police,19-year-old Alyssa Lene was able to walk out of the 7-Eleven on East University with about $3500 in money orders while she pretended to be an employee.

We’re told the next day, when she walked into a different 7-Eleven and tried to return the money orders for cash, she was caught.



According to detectives, Lene admitted the whole scheme when they took her away.

