Mexican officials find 2 dead in the Rio Grande River near Presidio

Mexican officials found two dead in the Rio Grande River, west of Presidio, early Tuesday morning.



Border Patrol agents in Presidio were notified by Mexican officials about the discovery.

According to authorities, the victims were believed to be a part of a larger group of undocumented persons who illegally crossed into the United States in the same area and were arrested by Border Patrol agents.



We’re told The Big Bend Sector International Liaison Unit is working with Mexican government authorities to identify those dead, so that family can be reached.



We’re told you can report persons in distress or illegal activity by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT, Big Bend Sector Border Patrol 1-866-581-7549 or the El Paso/New Mexico area Border Patrol at 1-877-872-7435.

