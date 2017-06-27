Mexican officials find 2 dead in the Rio Grande River near Presidio

The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.
Mexican officials found 2 dead in the Rio Grande river, west of Presidio early Tuesday, June, 27, 2017. We’re told Mexican officials alerted Border Patrol Agents in Presidio about the discovery of the 2 dead bodies this morning.
Mexican officials found 2 dead in the Rio Grande river, west of Presidio early Tuesday, June, 27, 2017. We’re told Mexican officials alerted Border Patrol Agents in Presidio about the discovery of the 2 dead bodies this morning.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 22-month-old boy from Galena Park.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 22-month-old boy from Galena Park.