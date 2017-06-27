Midland barbershop gets demolished after more than 70 years

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
Officers at the Midland Police Department will be getting upgrades to their bulletproof vests. Making them safer for when they have to go to those dangerous situations.
The 'Nuff Said Barbershop building has been sitting on the corner of Lee and Industrial for more than 70 years.
