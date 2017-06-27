Fourth of July events in the Permian Basin

Here is our list we currently have for Fourth of July events across the Permian Basin. If you have an event that you would like included, please e-mail it to us at news@kwes.com. Please be sure to include the date, time, and location of where the event will be held.

Andrews County

July 4th Celebration

Pioneer Park

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Be sure to see the 48th Annual turtle races! Registration begins at 10 a.m. Races at 10:30 a.m. Several free activities will be available including zip line, rock climbing wall, knocker balls, water slide and mechanical bull. Several other activities will be available. Visit http://www.andrewstx.com/ for all the latest or view the event poster by visiting https://www.facebook.com/AndrewsChamberOfCommerce/photos/a.344551435629707.82535.342764982475019/1380698568681650/?type=3&permPage=1. Fireworks at dusk at the ACE Arena parking lot.

Brewster County

Annual Fourth of July Dance and BBQ

Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Post Park (also known as Fort Pena Colorado Park)

3 p.m. until 1 a.m.



The 4th of July Dance is one of the most popular events in Brewster County as well as having the distinction of being the longest running. It is held every year at the Post Park on the Saturday closest to the 4th of July.Entertainment provided by Craig Carter and his Spur of the Moment Band. All proceeds benefit the Marathon ISD Booster Club. The weekend of the 4th of July Dance coincides with the Chili Cook-Off held at the Marathon Motel. BBQ will start at noon until 3 p.m. with dance beginning at 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Ector County

Firecracker Fandango

Saturday, July 1, 2017 in Downtown Odessa

Fireworks from 9:45 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Free admission



Event will include music performances by the Jonathan Fox Band and Los Chicos Del 512. Drinks and food will also be sold by vendors.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/firecrackerfandango/

Gaines County

Annual Gaines County Fireworks Extravaganza!

Friday, June 30, 2017 - 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 10 a.m. - dark

Gaines County Park - 853 N. Highway 385, Seminole, Texas, 79360

On Friday, June 30 beginning at 5 pm until 10:00 pm we will have music, open mic, food, craft, snack vendors, face painting and Whitley Acres Exotic Ranch & Stables set up! On Saturday, July 1, we will open at 10 a.m. and end at dark so we can have the fireworks display! Live entertainment to play on Saturday is Adam Rainwater, Boom Town, Texas Rain, Dance Sparrow, Kahuna & Kowboys. Then we will have the National Anthem, fireworks accompanied by Patriotic music! Bring your lawn chairs and join in on the fun! For more information, contact the Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce.

Howard County

20th Annual Pops in the Park!

Monday, July 3, 2017

Comanche Trail Amphitheater

Fireworks around 10 p.m.

Fireworks show with the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra. Vocal Trash will also be part of the pre-show before the fireworks. Don't know who Vocal Trash is? Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdIEE8vecQ8. For more information, contact the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce.



Midland County

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Hogan Park - 1201 E. Wadley Ave., Midland, TX, 79705

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Evening activities include the popular family fun zone, a beer garden for adults and a family friendly variety concert in the park. The evening culminates in the grand finale – patrons watch as the sky lights up with one the largest fireworks displays in West Texas. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Free admission

For more information, visit http://www.fourthinmidland.com.



Mitchell County

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Ruddick Park - Colorado City

Pecos County

4th of July – Fort Stockton

A live dance featuring Jerry Hart and Flatland with be on Monday, July 3 at 9 p.m. until midnight.

On Tuesday, July 4, the day will kick off with the Paisano Powder Run at James Rooney Park in Fort Stockton. There will be vendors, games, skits, a children's fashion show, and much more! Free admission. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2sk1Qj5.

4th on the 1st - Iraan

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Iraan Park

Head out to the park and get some great food from the Iraan Lions Club and other food vendors. Then settle in and watch the show at dusk until they're out of fireworks!

Upton County

McCamey – 4th of July Parade

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Chelsea at (432) 640-7786

Ward County

Freedom Festival

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Activities & events scheduled many craft & food booths located throughout park! Take a tour of Ward County with the Blistering Sands Bike Tour brought to you by the St. John’s Knights of Columbus.

Free swimming from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hill Park. Pool dig for treasure at the Lion’s Club. Sand dig - St. John’s Catholic Youth Group- Dunkin’ Booth.

Don’t forget to come out to the million barrel for an incredible fireworks display at dark.

Water & party jumpers, live entertainment come out & enjoy yourself & listen to music all day by HT entertainment!



EVENTS: 9 a.m. - Freedom Festival Parade

10 a.m. - Opening Ceremony & National Anthem

11 a.m. - Farewell to Miss Monahans ‘16- ‘17 Hailey Wilson, Presentation of Miss Monahans Contestants and Crowning of Miss Monahans ‘17-’18 at the Convention Center

11 a.m. - Watermelon Seed Spittin’ Contest

11:30 a.m. - Water Balloon Toss

Noon - Turtle Races

4 p.m. - Booths Close

Dusk- Fireworks Start

Winkler County

Free movie in the park

Monday, July 3, 2017

Winkler County Park

Come on out to the Winkler County Park for a free movie in the park featuring "Beauty & the Beast." A Kermit Chamber of Commerce will have a chamber concession stand at 8 p.m. Movie will start at dusk. Be sure to bring the whole family and your lawn chair. All proceeds will be used to fund the 2017 4th of July fireworks.

4th of July Spectacular

Winkler County Park (west side of the park at pavilion)

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

5 p.m. and ends with fireworks display

Lots of food booths with hot dogs, roasted corn, italian ice, popcorn, face painting, dunking booth, candy, water, soft drinks and etc. Lots of free kids games, along with a huge water balloon fight will also take place. For more information, call the Kermit Chamber of Commerce at (432) 586-2507.

