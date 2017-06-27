Repair scammers targeting residents in Odessa after recent storms

The City of Odessa is warning residents about repair scammers after the recent storms.



According to the city, if someone knocks on your door offering to make repairs, ask to see their Peddler’s Permit and identification from the city.



The city says anyone who goes door-to-door must have them and they must be visible.



According to the city, repair workers can only visit homes between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



If you are suspicious, call police.



Never give anyone cash up front and check out the business first.



We’re told anyone who doesn’t have the permit and ID faces a misdemeanor and fine up to $500.

