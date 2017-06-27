Public meeting to be held regarding future improvements of Centennial Park

The City of Midland will be holding a public meeting soon to discuss the future improvements for Centennial Park and the expansion of the Midland Convention Center.

We're told a portion of the new Midland Center will be on Centennial Park.

Improvements will include a new state-of-the-art civic center as well as new staging, lighting, turf, trees, benches, sidewalks and a splash pad.

In March 2017, the city terminated plans for the Hotel Santa Rita after hotel developers failed to submit the appropriate paperwork to continue the project.

Back in 2013, the Energy Tower, which would have stood 58 stories tall, was expected to be built at the location. However, in Sept. 2014, Energy Tower developers canceled their contract with the City of Midland.

The exact date of the meeting has not yet been announced.

