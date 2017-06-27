Police execute search warrant in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Police execute search warrant in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media) Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

We are receiving reports of a large police presence in Odessa.

Details are very limited but we're told a search warrant was executed in the area of 8th St. and Graham Ave.

No other details have been released.

We'll keep you up-to-date.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly