OC baseball player named NJCAA 1st Team All-American

Odessa College first baseman, Andrew Morales, was awarded first team All-American honors by the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Morales led the OC Baseball team to the second-best record in school history at 46-13 and a WJAC title, for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.The Wrangler finished his sophomore season with a .432 batting average, which ranks him 18th nationally and 4th in the WJCAC. He’s credited with 71 RBI’s, 22 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs.

The NJCAA also recognized Morales for his performance off the field. A 4.00 GPA landed him on the NJCAA First All-Academic team. This dual honor of NJCAA First All-American and All-Academic is a first ever for an Odessa College baseball student-athlete.

Andrew Morales will continue his academic and baseball career at Angelo State University.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.