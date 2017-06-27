OC baseball player named NJCAA 1st Team All-American

The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
The European Union's competition watchdog has slapped a record 2.42 billion euro ($2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
The Supreme Court's ruling to allow President Donald Trump's travel ban go forward in part leaves more questions than it answers.
Jose Luis Carrasco, 34, is wanted for violation of an Emergency protective order or stalking.
Jose Luis Carrasco, 34, is wanted for violation of an Emergency protective order or stalking.
Two women are behind bars after assaulting a man with a baseball bat.
Two women are behind bars after assaulting a man with a baseball bat.