Midland Crime Stoppers offering reward for wanted man

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Jose Luis Carrasco, 34, is wanted for violation of an Emergency protective order or stalking.

He is described as 5’11” tall and 232 pounds.

The Midland Crime Stoppers is offering $500 to anyone with information leading to his arrest.

