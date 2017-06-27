OPD: 2 women arrested after assaulting man with baseball bats

Two women are behind bars after assaulting a man with a baseball bat.

Odessa Police tells us that according to witnesses, Erika Avila, 34, and Brittani Valencia, 32, arrived at the 3500 block of Maple armed with baseball bats.

They say the two women started destroying the front window of the home then moved onto a parked 2016 Dodge Charger.

According to the police report, when the 36-year-old man confronted them, both women began striking him in the back and stomach.

When police arrived on the scene they made contact with the victim and women, who were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and arrested.

