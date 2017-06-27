Man faces capital murder charge after beating 5-month-old to death

UPDATE: Police tell us the 5-month-old severely injured after being struck multiple times by Timothy Penn has died.

Penn is currently in the Midland County Jail facing a capital murder charge. He has a bond of $250,000.

Tiffany Enriquez is facing a charge of injury to a child in the Midland County Jail. She has a bond of $100,000.

--------------

A second arrest has been made in connection with an injury to a child case.

Tiffany Enriquez, 22, was arrested on Monday evening in Lubbock and is now behind bars at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Another person, Timothy Allen Penn, 28, of Midland, was arrested last week.

According to the report, a 5-month-old was transported to the hospital last week with life-threatening injuries after police said Penn told officers that he struck the child multiple times.

We're told the child remains in critical condition.

The case is being investigated by the Midland Police Department.

