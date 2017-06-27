Man arrested after injuring 5-month-old

A Midland man has been arrested in connection to injury to a child case.

The 5-month-old was transported to the hospital last week with life-threatening injuries.

This arrest is the second in this case.

Tiffany Enriquez, 22, of Midland, was also arrested last week in Lubbock and is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Now the case is being investigated by the Midland Police Department.

