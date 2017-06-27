Charlie Sheen sells Babe Ruth's World Series ring - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Charlie Sheen sells Babe Ruth's World Series ring

Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees. (Source: Lelands/CNN) Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees. (Source: Lelands/CNN)

(CNN) - Two pieces of baseball history will soon be up for grabs.

Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring.

Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.

That deal became part of baseball legend, known as the "Curse of the Bambino."

Bids for the ring have reached $600,000 on the auction site Lelands, while the contract is north of $400,000.

Sheen said he's kept the items in pristine shape over the past few decades and is ready to hand them off to another collector.

The 'Murderers Row' lineup for the '27 Yankees included Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Tony Lazzeri. New York defeated the Pirates in four straight to win the Series.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • MLB newsMore>>

  • Nolasco ends winless drought, Angels end Dodgers' win streak

    Nolasco ends winless drought, Angels end Dodgers' win streak

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-06-27 05:33:19 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-06-27 15:56:16 GMT
    Ricky Nolasco pitched into the seventh inning to pick up his first win in almost exactly two months, Yunel Escobar drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Angels snapped the Dodgers' 10-game winning streak, 4-0 on...
    Ricky Nolasco pitched into the seventh inning to pick up his first win in almost exactly two months, Yunel Escobar drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Angels snapped the Dodgers' 10-game winning streak, 4-0 on Monday night.

  • LEADING OFF: Nationals take a look at K-Rod, Yankees ailing

    LEADING OFF: Nationals take a look at K-Rod, Yankees ailing

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-06-27 06:23:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-06-27 15:56:11 GMT
    LEADING OFF: Nationals take a look at K-Rod, Yankees ailing.
    LEADING OFF: Nationals take a look at K-Rod, Yankees ailing.

  • Down 7 and missing Francona, Indians rally to top Texas 15-9

    Down 7 and missing Francona, Indians rally to top Texas 15-9

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-06-27 03:13:13 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-06-27 15:47:29 GMT
    Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana each had three RBIs to help the Cleveland Indians rally from a seven-run deficit and beat the Texas Rangers 15-9 after manager Terry Francona left the game...
    Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana each had three RBIs to help the Cleveland Indians rally from a seven-run deficit and beat the Texas Rangers 15-9 after manager Terry Francona left the game because he wasn't feeling well.
    •   
Powered by Frankly