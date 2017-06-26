Storm damage temporarily closes Odessa Target store - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Storm damage temporarily closes Odessa Target store

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Target store in Odessa is closed due to storm damage, according to Target employees. 

Workers confirmed to us that the store is temporarily shut down.

They tell us they hope to re-open the store tomorrow. 

Customers were seen being turned away today.

Customers reported to us that the ceiling was leaking earlier this weekend, but Target employees did not confirm that report. 

