Storm damage temporarily closes Odessa Target store

Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
This past weekend’s storms forced some to walk into the American Red Cross office in Midland. Looking for any kind of help.
This past weekend’s storms forced some to walk into the American Red Cross office in Midland. Looking for any kind of help.
The Target store in Odessa is closed due to storm damage, according to Target employees.
The Target store in Odessa is closed due to storm damage, according to Target employees.
The Midland Independent School District hired a new superintendent this spring. Now, they'll be looking for a new principal for Midland High School. Carlin Grammer tells us that he has accepted another position in LaPorte, Texas.
The Midland Independent School District hired a new superintendent this spring. Now, they'll be looking for a new principal for Midland High School. Carlin Grammer tells us that he has accepted another position in LaPorte, Texas.