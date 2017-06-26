Midland High School principal announces resignation - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Independent School District hired a new superintendent this spring. Now, they'll be looking for a new principal for Midland High School.

Carlin Grammer tells us that he has accepted another position in LaPorte, Texas.

He took over as principal in the summer of 2014.

His resignation will take effect at the end of July.

Before that he spent the previous 16 years in Crane.

It's unclear when the search for a new principal will begin.

