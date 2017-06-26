Recent felony arrest by the Odessa Police Department

41-year-old Javier Castillo

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, Odessa police arrested Javier Castillo, 41, for Assault by Strangulation, a 3rd Degree Felony.



We’re told, officers responded to the 800 block of Bernice Avenue in reference to a disturbance.



When police arrived, they made contact with Castillo and his 46-year-old girlfriend.



According to investigation, both Castillo and his girlfriend got into an argument and Castillo grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and began striking her in the face.



Castillo’s girlfriend was unable to breathe while his hand was on her throat.



We’re told Castillo then took his girlfriend into the living room and pinned her on the couch before striking her on the face.



According to police, the girlfriend managed to get away from Castillo and leave the residence in her vehicle.



Authorities observed visible red marks around the girlfriend’s throat and her lip swollen, cut-open and eyes swollen. Police arrested and charged Castillo accordingly.



21-year-old Ashley Salinas

On Friday, June, 23, 2017, Odessa police arrested Ashley Salinas, 21, for Endangering a Child, a State Jail Felony.



We’re told officers responded to the South Gate Apartments located at 2735 East 8th Street in reference to a check welfare.



According to dispatch, a 2-year-old was running around the apartment complex naked and unsupervised.



Upon arrival to the scene, we’re told authorities found a 2-year-old that was running up and down the very steep stairwell of an apartment.



We’re told officers then located Salinas, the mother of the child, who stated that she had been asleep.



According to investigation, police revealed that the child snuck away and went outside while Salinas was asleep.



We’re told further investigation revealed CPS had an open case against Salinas for the same reason and based on the facts and circumstances during the investigation, Salinas was charged and arrested accordingly.



According to authorities, Salinas was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and CPS was notified about the incident.



We’re told the child was released to a family member.

