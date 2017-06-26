Crews work to clean up downed trees weighing a ton in Old Midland

Many of you have snapped so many pictures of one Midland home, we had to go out there and check it out ourselves. Not one but two trees were taken out from the root in this Midland home after Friday night's strong wind storms, now the homeowners are left picking up the pieces and construction crews hope to be done by Monday evening.

Chipping the wood to dust is what several Midlanders are doing after the last round of storms.

Leaving even B&L Tree Services shocked. "It looks pretty damn bad," said Jack with B&L Tree Services. "I've never seen anything like this before and my dad's had this business for over 30 years."

Neighbors have never seen anything like this either, they can't help but drive by and snap pictures.

"It's like the best Christmas lights in town," said one neighbor in Old Midland.

At least two more of the same types of trees were uprooted in that same community, leaving many to believe the trees' anatomy might have something to do with it.

"These Mondale Pines are so top heavy, there's so much weight on there and look at that ball, that's a heck of a ball," said Jack. "They don't have that good of roots [they're short] because they stay on the surface but what it is, is the top started blowing because they're so top heavy and it basically [the wind] just blew it on up easily."

Jack estimates the trees are about 50-60 years old.

No injuries have been reported in connection to any of these trees falling.

