Midland ISD sees continued improvement on STAAR Test

The Midland Independent School District released their results from the STAAR Test for the 2016-2017 school year.

According to MISD, in grades three through eight, Midland ISD surpassed the region in 82 percent of the assessed areas at passing standard.

We're told Spanish test takers in grades three through five showed growth in 100% of the tested areas with five areas showing double digit growth.

"We are proud of the effort of our students to achieve positive results on the STAAR and EOC tests and we want to recognize the collaborative effort of our teachers to improve instruction in every classroom," said MISD Interim Superintendent, Rod Schroder.

You can view all the results in the document below:

