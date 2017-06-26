Boil water notice issued for select Big Spring homes

A Boil Water notice has been issued for some homes in the Big Spring area.

We're told the reason for the boil water notice was crews were working to repair a 6" water line and the line became contaminated.

The notice is not for all of the City of Big Spring but for the following locations:

Donley Street – even and odd sides of 1600 block through 1900 block

19th Street – 1004 thru 1006, even side only.

20th Street – even and odd sides of 1000 block.

21st Street - even and odd sides of 1000 block.

State Street – even and odd sides of the 2000 block South to FM 700.

1001, 1005, and 1213 East FM 700.

The Reserves Apartment Complex

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Public Works Director at 432-264-2501.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.