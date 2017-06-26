1 killed in motorcycle crash last Saturday in Ector Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 killed in motorcycle crash last Saturday in Ector Co.

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website) Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One person was killed during a motorcycle crash in Ector County last Saturday.

According to state troopers, the crash happened on FM 2020, 2.5 miles west of Odessa.

We’re told Michael D. Manning, 48, of Odessa was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle and traveling westbound on FM 2020 in the inside left lane.

The other driver, Johnny Sauceda, 21, of Odessa was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up westbound in the outside right lane.

According to investigation, Sauceda tried to pass another vehicle and moved into the inside lane and struck Manning in the rear.

According to Odessa Fire & Rescue, Manning was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other injuries.

