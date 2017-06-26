1 killed in motorcycle crash last Saturday in Ector Co.

Many of you have snapped so many pictures of one Midland home, we had to go out there and check it out ourselves. Not one but two trees were taken out from the root in this Midland home after Friday night's strong wind storms, now the homeowners are left picking up the pieces and construction crews hope to be done by Monday evening.
Many of you have snapped so many pictures of one Midland home, we had to go out there and check it out ourselves. Not one but two trees were taken out from the root in this Midland home after Friday night's strong wind storms, now the homeowners are left picking up the pieces and construction crews hope to be done by Monday evening.
Flooding has left plenty of people picking up the mess from the past few days. But some are picking up a mess that almost seems impossible to fix.
Flooding has left plenty of people picking up the mess from the past few days. But some are picking up a mess that almost seems impossible to fix.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
The City of Midland is always ready for the next storm. When it rains, it can rain hard, causing flooding in certain areas of the city.
The City of Midland is always ready for the next storm. When it rains, it can rain hard, causing flooding in certain areas of the city.