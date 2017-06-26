Train carrying ice cream derails, dairy contaminates fish habitat

The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
A trail derailment in Mitchell County left residents in a panic when they realized the creek water was turning white.
The City of Midland has extended the recycling center hours for yard waste drop off.
