Train carrying ice cream derails, dairy contaminates fish habitat

A trail derailment in Mitchell County left residents in a panic when they realized the creek water was turning white.

Doyle Mitchell, who was out at the scene on Friday says fish quickly surfaced, trying to get air, and that's when he knew something was wrong.

It wasn't long before they figured out the train was carrying ice cream and it had spilled into the creek that would eventually reach Lake Champion.

The dairy caused breathing problems for the fish, as you can see in the video below.