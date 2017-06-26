Train carrying ice cream derails, dairy contaminates fish habita - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Train carrying ice cream derails, dairy contaminates fish habitat

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Doyle Mitchell/ Facebook) (Source: Doyle Mitchell/ Facebook)
(Source: Doyle Mitchell/ Facebook) (Source: Doyle Mitchell/ Facebook)
(Source:KVMC/KAUM Raidio/ Facebook) (Source:KVMC/KAUM Raidio/ Facebook)
(Source:KVMC/KAUM Raidio/ Facebook) (Source:KVMC/KAUM Raidio/ Facebook)
(Source:KVMC/KAUM Raidio/ Facebook) (Source:KVMC/KAUM Raidio/ Facebook)
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A trail derailment in Mitchell County left residents in a panic when they realized the creek water was turning white. 

Doyle Mitchell, who was out at the scene on Friday says fish quickly surfaced, trying to get air, and that's when he knew something was wrong. 

It wasn't long before they figured out the train was carrying ice cream and it had spilled into the creek that would eventually reach Lake Champion. 

The dairy caused breathing problems for the fish, as you can see in the video below. 

Luckily, the railroad crew took quick action, Mitchell tells us they built a damn to stop the continuing flow of the ice cream. 

After that, they pumped out the water from the creek. Thankfully, the rain over the weekend helped with a fresh and crystal clear flow of water Monday morning. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly