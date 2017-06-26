Recycling center hours extended in Midland

The City of Midland has extended the recycling center hours for yard waste drop off.

The Citizens Collection Station located at 4100 Smith Road will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for residents to drop off yard waste following the recent storms.

The recycling center also accepts aluminum, cardboard, paper, plastic, metals and large household items. Free mulch is also available.

Residents and contractors are still being asked to take any construction materials, fencing and shingles to the City of Midland Landfill located at 7901 E. Garden City Highway.

