Odessa weekly outstanding warrants list released

The Odessa Police Department has released their top outstanding warrant list this week.

The list features fugitives who have multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week’s list is Sirena Rivera Torres, 42, with 12 outstanding warrants.

Following behind her is Denise Ramirez, 29, and Amy Lajoyce Woodward, 26, with 10 outstanding warrants each.

Rounding out the list are Josue N. Vejar, 20, and Raymundo Hilario Ramos, 24, each with seven warrants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, contact the Odessa Police Department or go online at odessacrimestoppers.org to leave a secure tip or call (432) 333-TIPS.

Any information that leads to an arrest of these fugitives could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.