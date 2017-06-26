Man arrested in connection to 2 Odessa aggravated robberies

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection to two aggravated robberies that happened in June.

Juan Carlos Avalos, 29, was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamine.

We're told police saw his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound in the 2400 block of East 8th. The car was listed as matching the description from the two robberies at a 7-Eleven.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Avalos.

Both robberies involved a knife and Avalos admitted to committing both of them.

He is now in the ECLEC.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.