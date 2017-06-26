WATCH LIVE: SCOTUS travel ban Special Report - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

WATCH LIVE: SCOTUS travel ban Special Report

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(KWES) -

WATCH LIVE:SCOTUS travel ban Special Report

  

Mobile users click here to watch.

Powered by Frankly