TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 338 closed from I-20 through 385 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 338 closed from I-20 through 385

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media) Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Loop 338 is closed from Interstate 20 to Highway 385 in Odessa. 

Several viewers tell us traffic is backed up at this time. 

The Odessa Police Department is currently working to get more details and inform us of what's going on. \

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly