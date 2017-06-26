Midland Lee strength, conditioning training canceled

Coach Frank Maldonado with Midland Lee High School has canceled strength and conditioning camp due to weather.
If you're an athlete check in with your coach to make sure you have practice today.
Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time - and interact only with great caution.
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection to two aggravated robberies that happened in June.
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection to two aggravated robberies that happened in June.
The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.
The Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the Trump administration's travel ban before taking their summer break.